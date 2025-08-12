Police recover four stolen vehicles in Lagos

Operatives of the Lagos State Police Command have recovered four vehicles from suspected armed robbers.

The Command’s Commissioner, Olohundare Jimoh, confirmed the development when he briefed newsmen at the command headquarters in Ikeja on Monday.

He said the police apprehended the suspects while acting on credible intelligence.

CP Jimoh said an ex-convict was arrested for alleged armed robbery.

He said: “The suspect snatched an unregistered Toyota Camry, which was found in his possession.

“During investigation, he confessed to taking it from one of his victims.

“The car was recovered, and the suspect is assisting the investigation to apprehend fleeing members of his gang.”

In a related case, the Commissioner said police recovered a stolen Lexus from another suspect.

CP Jimoh said: “A 2021 Lexus hybrid, valued at over N75 million and suspected to have been stolen abroad, was about to be sold for N60 million without documents.

“Police arrested the suspect and recovered the vehicle.”

Jimoh added that a Suzuki mini bus used for “one chance” robbery was recovered, and five suspects were arrested.

He said a Mercedes-Benz E350 was also recovered from a suspect.

According to him, all suspects will be charged to court after the conclusion of investigation.

