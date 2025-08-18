Police recover, defuse unexploded IED planted on farmland in Borno

The Borno State Police Command says it has recovered and safely defused an unexploded Improvised Explosive Device (IED) found on farmland in Dikwa Local Government Area.

This is contained in a statement issued on Monday in Maiduguri by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Keneth Daso.

According to the statement, the device was discovered by a farmer, Babagana Kachalla, who immediately alerted the authorities.

Upon receipt of the report, the Commissioner of Police, CP Naziru Abdulmajid, deployed the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Base 13 team from Maiduguri to the scene.

“In line with standard EOD-CBRN protocols, the area was cordoned off. The device, identified as a Cluster Bomb Unit (CBU) measuring approximately 2.2 metres in length and 30 centimetres in width, was found partially buried,” the statement said.

The specialised operatives conducted a controlled demolition on site before extracting components of the device. The operation was completed without any incident.

Following the recovery, residents of the area were educated on Explosive Ordnance Risk Awareness (EORA) to help them identify and safely report suspicious objects.

The Command assured the public of its commitment to protecting lives and property, urging citizens to remain vigilant and report any unusual items or activities to the nearest police station.

Emergency contacts: 0806 807 5581, 0802 347 3293.

