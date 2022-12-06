Police recover car, other belongings in Lagos with owner missing

Operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS), Lagos State Police Command, have recovered a SUV car in the Alausa, Ikeja area of the state.

The disclosure is contained in a statement posted Tuesday on the security outfit official Twitter handle monitored by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

The agency said its officers recovered the vehicle Monday at about 10:00 p.m. under Otedola bridge.

“Our patrol team recovered an SUV, 4matic GL 450 yesterday with the registration number KUJ 384 LY.

“The car’s engine was running and the driver’s side door opened with no occupant.

“In the car were travelling bags and laptop” the post read.

It stated that the Commander RRS, CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi, had directed the decoy team to commence preliminary investigation immediately.

According to the statement, whoever has information about the owner of the vehicle should kindly contact RRS HQ, Alausa Secretariat, Ikeja.





