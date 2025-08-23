Police recover car loaded with cannabis, other exhibits

Operatives of the Lagos State Police Command have recovered a car alongside items suspected to be cannabis (Indian hemps) and other exhibits in the Ojo area of the state.

The Spokesman of the Command and a Chief Superintendent of Police, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, made this known in a statement on Friday in Lagos.

Hundeyin said that operatives of Ojo Division recovered the Toyota Sienna vehicle

during a routine stop-and-search operation.

He said: “On August 15, while on routine patrol, the operatives stopped an ash-coloured Toyota Sienna.

“In the process of demanding the driver’s identification and vehicle documents, the driver suddenly jumped out and fled with the vehicle key, abandoning the car.

“A thorough search of the vehicle led to the recovery of one army jungle hat, two ATM cards, and two bags of substances suspected to be cannabis.”

The image maker said that the recovered vehicle and exhibits had been transferred to Special Squad 2 of the command for further investigations.

Hundeyin said efforts were ongoing to trace and apprehend the fleeing suspect.

The spokesperson quoted the state Commissioner, CP Olohundare Jimoh, as praising the operatives for their alertness.

Jimoh, while commending the vigilance of the operatives, reiterated the command’s resolve to intensify patrols and intelligence-led policing across Lagos.

The CP urged residents to remain law-abiding and promptly report suspicious activities to the police.

