The Cross River Police Command has recovered the Toyota Hiace Bus belonging to nuns of the Nativity Convent, snatched at gun point in Benue state.

The State Commissioner of Police, Austin Agbonlahor, made this known while briefing newsmen on Friday in Calabar on the successes recorded by the command from March till date.

Agbolanhor said that 130 suspects have been arrested in connection with various crimes including murder, kidnapping, militancy, armed robbery among others from March till date.

He said that the branded Toyota Hiace bus marked APP 786 AS Lagos, belonging to the Catholic nuns in Okwunga-Ugbokolo village in Benue, was snatched at gun point.

He said: “Following a report that some Rev. Sisters of Nativity Convent Okwunga-Ugbokolo were attacked by armed robbers and their branded Toyota Hiace Bus was stolen, the police started investigations.

“Operation Puff Adder Team swiftly swung into action and carried out thorough stop and search and they were able to detect and arrested two suspects.

“They thought by cleaning the inscription from the bus our men will not be able to get them but we are thorough and meticulous in discharging our duties.

“The suspects have both confessed to the crime and will be charged to court soon.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the command also arrested 128 other suspects and recovered 21 firearms, 27 ammunitions, eight vehicles as well as N67,000.

Agbonlahor further said that the command was committed to collaborating with all law abiding citizens and other sister agencies in policing and maintenance of law and order in the state.

He appealed to residents in the state to partner with the police for a peaceful and safer Cross River.

According and CP, the command had zero tolerance for any form of criminality and break down of law and order in the state.