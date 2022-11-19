Police recover assorted weapons, launch manhunt for suspects in Delta

The Delta State Police Command has recovered assorted weapons from two suspects currently at large in the state.

The spokesperson of the command, DSP Bright Edafe, disclosed this to newsmen on Friday in Warri.

Edafe said that the weapons were recovered on Thursday by police operatives attached to Ebrumede Division, Uvwie Local Government Area of the state.

He said the operatives were on a stop and search duty on the DSC Expressway near Warri when they flagged down a tricycle conveying two occupants heading towards the police checkpoint.

He said: “The operatives flagged down the tricycle for a routine check.

“Surprisingly, the two occupants jumped out and escaped from the scene, abandoning the tricycle.”

Edafe said that upon search, one pump action gun, one locally-made long gun, three locally-made cut-to-size guns, and 18 rounds of live cartridges were recovered.

He added that efforts were on top gear to arrest the fleeing suspects.





