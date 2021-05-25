Operatives of the Ebonyi State Police Command have arrested two suspected armed robbers and recovered firearms and ammunitions in Isu, Onicha Local Government Area of the state.

Police spokesperson in the state, DSP Loveth Odah, confirmed the development in a statement on Monday.

Odah said one of the suspects, Eluu Emmanuel, was arrested alongside the gang leader, simply identified as Blood.

She said: “Emmanuel made useful statement to the police and led police operatives to the house of Blood.

“He also led the police to the houses of other gang members who were alleged to have been terrorising the area and the master minder of the various attacks on three Police Divisional Headquarters in Onicha, Abaomege and Ohaozara.

“Emmanuel and his cohorts on sighting the police, opened fire on the operatives who gallantly fought back.

“In the process ‘Blood’ was apprehended with gunshot injuries, while others escaped into the nearby bush with bullet wounds.

“Emmanuel’s house and premises were immediately searched and one double-barrel English gun with eleven live cartridges, one locally made gun and other incriminating items were recovered.”

Also recovered were one Riot Police Smoke Gunner stolen from Ohaozara Police Divisional Headquarters when the division was attacked on May 6.

Odah added: “Three police batons, one grenade, one canister of teargas and two police belts were also recovered.

“Two police radio communication handsets with chargers stolen from Onicha Divisional Headquarters of the police which was also attacked and set ablaze on February 4, were recovered.

“Four Biafran flags and one juju (charm) box were also recovered at the scene.”