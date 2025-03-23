Police recover arms, charms from two suspected cultists, armed robbers

The Anambra State Police Command has detained two suspected cultists and armed robbers in separate operations, recovering arms, charms and other incriminating items.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the arrests and detention in a statement on Sunday in Onitsha.

According to Ikenga, the Commissioner of Police, CP Ikioye Orutugu, reaffirmed the command’s commitment to combating crime and ensuring public safety in the state.

He stated: “On March 22, police operatives attached to the Obosi Division, during an intelligence-led patrol along the Obosi/Nkpor Road, arrested one Kosiso Okonkwo ‘M’ and recovered a Beretta pistol from him.

“The suspect confessed to being a member of the Aye Confraternity.”

The Police Public Relations Officer said police operatives from ‘B’ Division also arrested another suspect in a separate operation.

Ikenga added: “The operatives in collaboration with Mobile Police officers from the 29 Squadron, conducted a stop-and-search operation at about 9:20pm along the Enugu-Onitsha Expressway in Amansea.

“During the operation, a tricycle with registration number BBG 767 QH, driven by one male suspect, who was wearing Army camouflage trousers, was intercepted.

“During interrogation, the suspect could not provide a satisfactory explanation, prompting a search.

“The operatives recovered a Beretta pistol, seven live rounds of ammunition, N15,600 in cash, substances suspected to be hard drugs, and charms.”

The Police Public Relations Officer quoted the Commissioner of Police as directing the immediate transfer of the case to the Command’s Tactical Unit for a thorough investigation.

Ikenga reassured residents that the command remained highly motivated and would continue to intensify efforts to combat crime and ensure public safety.

