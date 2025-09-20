Police recover abandoned newborn in Gombe

The Gombe State Police Command has recovered a newborn allegedly abandoned in a tricycle by an unidentified woman.

The spokesman of the command and a Deputy Superintendent of Police, DSP Buhari Abdullahi, said this in a statement he issued on Friday.

Abdullahi said that on September 9, a commercial tricycle operator, Auwal Abdullahi, brought the newborn concealed in a carton to the Gona Police Station.

He said the tricyclist claimed that an unknown woman holding a carton boarded his tricycle from Madaki Quarters to BCGA Quarters in Gombe metropolis.

He said: “On reaching YD Filling Station Junction, BCGA, she asked him to stop under the pretense of withdrawing money from a nearby POS.

“The tricyclist waited for her, but the woman did not return.

“He then checked the carton and discovered a baby inside.”

The spokesman said the newborn has been handed over to the Gombe State Social Welfare, adding that investigation into the case was ongoing.

Abdullahi advised members of the public, particularly tricyclists and taxi drivers, to monitor their passengers and their luggages.

Similarly, the police have rescued a three-month old baby and apprehended three suspects while attempting to escape with the child.

He said the suspects were tracked and nabbed at the Trailer Park, Tumfure in Akko LGA.

He said the suspects would be charged to court upon completion of investigation.

Meanwhile, the police detained 14 other suspects for alleged rape, criminal conspiracy, house breaking, and robbery in the state.

The spokesman enjoined residents of the state to report suspicious persons and movements to the security agencies.

Follow The Eagle Online Channel on WhatsApp

[wpadcenter_ad id='745970' align='none']