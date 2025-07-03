Police recover 50 rounds of anti-aircraft live ammunition

The Niger State Police Command has recovered 50 rounds of anti-aircraft live ammunition abandoned by bandits at Biyemu forest as a result of bombardments by the military.

This is contained in a statement by the command’s Public Relations officer, SP Wasiu Abiodun, on Thursday in Minna.

“The police received a report on June 25, at about 9am that suspected bandits attacked Watari village via Rijau and its environs.

”Operatives carried out a bombardment from Sulupawa village via Rijau to Kumbashi and Kakihum areas of Mariga.

”During the operation, the hoodlums recorded heavy casualties,” the police said.

Also Read

During a follow-up assessment of the operation, he said the police operatives of Rijau Division recovered 50 rounds of anti-aircraft live ammunition abandoned by bandits at Biyemu forest on June 28, as a result of the bombardment.”

He said that security assessment and investigation was ongoing with a view to fortifying the area against recurrence, while tactical teams were still being maintained at strategic locations for security coverage.

Post Views: 19