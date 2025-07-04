Police recover 50 rounds of anti-aircraft live ammunition

The police in Niger State have recovered 50 rounds of anti-aircraft live ammunition abandoned by bandits at Biyemu forest as a result of bombardments by the military.
This was contained in a statement by the spokesman of the Niger State Police Command and a Superintendent of Police, SP Wasiu Abiodun, on Thursday in Minna.
Abiodun said: “The police received a report on June 25, at about 9am that suspected bandits attacked Watari village via Rijau and its environs.
“Operatives carried out a bombardment from Sulupawa village via Rijau to Kumbashi and Kakihum areas of Mariga.
“During the operation, the hoodlums recorded heavy casualties.”
During a follow-up assessment of the operation, the Police Public Relations Officer said the operatives of Rijau Division recovered 50 rounds of anti-aircraft live ammunition abandoned by bandits at Biyemu forest on June 28, as a result of the bombardment.
He said that security assessment and investigation were ongoing with a view to fortify the area against reoccurrence, while tactical teams were still being maintained at strategic locations for security coverage.