Police recover 50 rounds of anti-aircraft live ammunition

The police in Niger State have recovered 50 rounds of anti-aircraft live ammunition abandoned by bandits at Biyemu forest as a result of bombardments by the military.

This was contained in a statement by the spokesman of the Niger State Police Command and a Superintendent of Police, SP Wasiu Abiodun, on Thursday in Minna.

Abiodun said: “The police received a report on June 25, at about 9am that suspected bandits attacked Watari village via Rijau and its environs.

“Operatives carried out a bombardment from Sulupawa village via Rijau to Kumbashi and Kakihum areas of Mariga.

“During the operation, the hoodlums recorded heavy casualties.”

During a follow-up assessment of the operation, the Police Public Relations Officer said the operatives of Rijau Division recovered 50 rounds of anti-aircraft live ammunition abandoned by bandits at Biyemu forest on June 28, as a result of the bombardment.

He said that security assessment and investigation were ongoing with a view to fortify the area against reoccurrence, while tactical teams were still being maintained at strategic locations for security coverage.

