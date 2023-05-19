Police recover 48 stolen phones, arrest two in Katsina

The Katsina State Police Command has announced the arrest of two notorious criminals, locally known as Kauraye, who burgled a shop and stole 48 mobile phones.

The State Command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), CSP Gambo Isah, made the disclosure in a statement issued Friday in Katsina, the State’s capital.

He said that the suspects, Abubakar Haruna, 23, and Ibrahim Sani, 22, were arrested in Katsina Wednesday based on credible intelligence.

He alleged that the suspects conspired with one Tayi, now at large and burgled a mobile phone dealer’s shop at Tsohuwar Tasha, Katsina and stole 48 mobile phones found in their possession.

He claimed that the suspects had confessed to the offence, although, they wanted to dispose of the stolen phones in a neighbouring country.

The Command Spokesman said the two suspects and others still at large, would be traced, apprehended and prosecuted.