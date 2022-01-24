Police record 69 homicide cases in Adamawa State

The police recorded a total of 69 homicide cases in Adamawa State in 2021.

The Public Relations Officer of command, Sulaiman Nguroje, gave the figure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria.

Nguroje, who spoke in Yola on Monday, said that most of the homicide victims were male.

He said: “In the year 2021, police in the state recorded 69 homicide cases from the 21 local government areas of the state.

“All the cases were charged to court and the majority of the victims are males.”

Nguroje said that the cases included those of two men arrested and charged to court in connection with killing of their wives.

He added that one of the cases involved a housewife arrested for allegedly stabbing her husband to death.

“Most of the homicide cases are in connection with either dispute on farmlands or clashes between youths,” Nguroje said.