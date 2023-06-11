Police rearrest suspect 22 months after escaping from custody

The Police Command in Lagos State has rearrested a fleeing suspected cult member, Wasiu Opeyemi, who escaped from police custody 22 months ago.

Spokesperson for the command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the arrest on Sunday on his verified Twitter handle @benhundeyin.

He said that the suspect had earlier been arrested for alleged cultism in August 2021 but fled.

“Opeyemi escaped from police custody in August 2021 in handcuffs,” he said.

Hundeyin said that the suspect was rearrested a few days ago with his accomplice, Aliu Tijani, the welder who cut off the handcuffs after he escaped,” he said.

According to him, the suspects have been brought before a court and kept behind bars.