Police rearraign student for allegedly stealing three cell phones

A student, Isah Umar, was on Thursday rearraigned in an Upper Area Court Gwagwalada, FCT for allegedly stealing three cell phones.

Umar who resides in Angwan Housawa, Kwali Abuja is charged with three counts of criminal trespass, house breaking and theft.

The Prosecution Counsel, Abdullahi Tanko, told the court that the case was starting ‘de Novo’ (anew) as a result of the transfer of the former judge.

Tanko said that the case was reported at the police Division Headquarter in Kwali Abuja by the complainant, Sunday Peter on May 7, 2022.

He said that the defendant criminally trespassed into the complainant’s house by breaking the fence and the back door.

He said that the defendant entered the complainant’s sitting room made away with two Tecno and one Itel cell phones all valued N104, 500.

Tanko said that during police investigation the Itel cell phone was tracked and it revealed that within the period of the incident the defendant was using the said phone with his Glo line in it.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Judge, Malam Abdullahi Abdulkarim, ordered the defendant to continue with the earlier bail granted by the formal judge, following an oral application made by the Defence Counsel, Micheal Ayam praying the court that the bail granted earlier should continue.

Abdulkarim adjourned the matter until April 6 for hearing.