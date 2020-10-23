The Police Command in Imo State says it will, from Thursday, embark on strict enforcement of compliance with the 24-hour curfew imposed by the government.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Isaac Akinmoyede, gave the warning in a statement in Owerri on Thursday.

Akinmoyede said: “I wish to inform the general public that the command would embark on total enforcement of the curfew, as imposed by the state government.

“The command has observed with dismay the way, what started as a peaceful demonstration, has been hijacked by hoodlums who have been violent.

“These hoodlums have been causing wanton destruction to lives and property.”

The commissioner expressed disappointment that public institutions, policemen and other security agents were being attacked with police stations set ablaze.

Akinmoyede, however, urged parents and guardians to caution their children and wards, warning that such acts of hooliganism would no longer be tolerated.

According to him, persons arrested perpetrating crime against the state or found not complying with the curfew will be dealt with in accordance with the law.

The CP also advised communities to protect their infrastructure from hoodlums, whose actions, he said, were not in the best interest of anyone.