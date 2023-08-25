Police read riot act to cultists in Anambra

The Commissioner of Police in Anambra, Aderemi Adeoye, has warned cultists in the state to desist from their activities or face the consequences.

This is contained in a statement signed by the command’s spokesperson, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga in Awka Friday.

The Commissioner described cultists as murderers, who remained unfit to live among decent human beings in the society.

He also described those sponsoring cultists to kill humans as cowards, who should cover their faces in shame.

The Commissioner vowed that the command would come down very hard on the heartless cultists, who took pleasure in killing people.

He warned that no one should call him to plead for the release of any cultist arrested in the coming clamp down unless they wanted to be disgraced.

He ordered an all out operation against cultists and their sponsors in the state.

Adeoye assured Anambra residents that their peace and tranquillity that was punctured by recent cult-related killings would soon be restored.

He also solicited the cooperation of all law-abiding citizens toward ridding the state of the menace of cultism.