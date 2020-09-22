The Lagos State Police Command has described a video trending online accusing the police of brutality while effecting an arrest as an attempt to give the Nigeria Police Force a bad image.

The spokesman of the Lagos State Police Command, SP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, in a statement on Tuesday said the video was a calculated attempt to malign the efforts of the police in maintaining law and order.

Adejobi said Inspector Stephen Inumanu, attached to Igando Police Station, was the officer shown in the viral video apprehending the suspected hoodlum who resisted arrest.

He said: “Inumanu with two other team members were deployed on a routine Stop and Search duty on September 18 at Isuti Road in Egan area, Lagos State.

“The team sighted two nervous young men who took to their heels. They were chased and one Stephen Ade, 28, was arrested while his partner escaped with a micro wallet.

“Ade, practically refused arrest as captured in the video but was subdued with the aid of members of the public using minimal force, without assault from the arm bearing Inspector.”

Adejobi said the trending video had been carefully edited by the sender to remove a barrage of insults the suspect hauled on the police officer in the presence of civilians.

He reiterated the command’s commitment in discharging its duties with diligence, human feelings and respect for the rule of law and human rights.

In further statements to the media on the development, Adejobi said the suspect was released the same day to his mum after questioning by the police.

He said: Not all suspects are indicted after arrest.

“Arrest allows the police to have preliminary insight into cases of any suspected offences.

The man was released to his mum and members of the family same day without delay.

“Their action of taking to their heels attracted the police and other witnesses there.

The policeman has the right and powers under the law to arrest any offender or suspects, who he reasonably believes to have skeleton in his cupboard or committed an offence.

“In this case, the boy fled on sighting the police, they were chased and one was picked up.

“However, the video has opened the eyes of the police to lecturing our men on modern ways and techniques of effecting arrest.

“More efforts will be channeled towards the use of baton in applying minimum force.”