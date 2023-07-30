Police react to report lady found dead in Anambra hotel swimming pool beaten to death

828 828

The spokesman of the Anambra State Police Command, Ikenga Tochukwu, has revealed that a young lady who was found dead in the swimming poll of Cosmila Hotel, Awka, Anambra State, was not beaten to death as many alleged.

The spokesman of the Command, who traced the genesis of the story, spoke in a statement he issued on Saturday.

Tochukwu explained that on July 17, 2023, the body of the deceased, later identified as Chinyere Awuda, was found in an abandoned swimming pool within the premises of Cosmila Hotel located at 10, Cosmila Close, off old INEC Road, by Regina Caeli Junction, Awka, the Anambra State capital.

He said: “It was alleged that the deceased was beaten to death by some persons who had an event at the hotel the previous night.

“She was accused of pilfering some of the Naira Notes allegedly sprayed on the celebrant.

“In the course of the Police investigation, the celebrant was arrested for questioning while the corpse was recovered and deposited at the morgue for autopsy.

“Contrary to claims that the deceased was beaten to death, the pathologist found no sign of trauma on the body.

“The autopsy report indicated that Drowning was the cause of death.

“This finding was in tandem with claims that the lady ran away when accosted and every effort made to find her that night was futile.

“She fell into the abandoned swimming pool and drowned.”

The Command’s Commissioner, CP Aderemi Adeoye, has directed that the case file be forwarded to the Anambra State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice for vetting and legal advice.