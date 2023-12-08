Police react to extortion of N5m from detained suspects

The Ogun State Police Command has reacted to a report making the rounds that its operatives extorted N5 million from some suspects whose names were not mentioned, but said to have been detained in Ibara Police Station, Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

The Command’s spokesperson, Omolola Odutola, spoke on the allegation in a statement on Friday.

Odutola said: “The Ogun State Police Command Headquarters is known for its uprightness professionalism, and committed to abating crime while protecting the rule of law, fundamental human right, dignity of its citizens and priorize the sacrosanct pursuit of fairness and equity in all its operations.

“The attention of Ogun State Police Command has been drawn to an unfounded and uninvestigated claim originating from unscrupulous media sources that seek to embarrass the probity of the command by its false claim that Ogun Police extorted the sum of N5 million from unknown persons who were detained in Ibara Police Station on the 2nd of December 2023.

“Contrary to the misinformation, the Ogun Police Command received a public complain regarding the detention of an individual through the office of the Police Public Relations Officer that one Opeyemi Gbemisola “m” was detained in Isonyin Police Station, which is not in our Command. However, after thorough investigation aided by the Area Commander Ijebu Ode, it was determined that no such person was in custody as claimed by the distressed caller. The caller later confirmed that the Gbemisola had been released from wherever he was supposedly detained.

“In response to the complaint, the Ogun State Police Command, commenced an investigation into the alleged extortion on the 2nd of December 2023, acknowledging that there exist overzealous policemen from other formations, who traverse various police formations to perform unauthorised duties.

“The Command urges caution and request that this matter should not be mutated without confirmation from the Command regarding the true position of this instant case.

“The allegation is therefore vehemently refuted that to the extent of all its inconsistent uninvestigated narrative and hereby implore the public to await confirmation from the Command regarding the true circumstances surrounding this instant case.”