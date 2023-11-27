Police react to calls for closure of markets, procession  in Kano

The Police Command in Kano State has urged residents to ignore calls for the closure of markets and street protests over the recent Appeal Court Judgment that sacked Governor Abba Yusuf.

The State’s Commissioner of Police, Hussein Gumel, made the call at a news briefing in Kano on Monday.

Gumel warned that the Command would deal decisively with all troublemakers.

According to him, the Command has received intelligence on plans by some unpatriotic citizens to foment trouble under the guise of gathering to offer special prayers.

“It was also brought to our notice that some people were circulating letters on social media calling for the closure of markets and other commercial activities in the state,” Gumel added.

He said that the same group of people ”are trying to begin the use of social media in sending negative and poisonous messages against police and other security agencies on the ongoing peace efforts we are embarking on”.

Gumel stated: “I appeal to residents not to hesitate to report any person or group found circulating any form of information that could cause violence to the nearest security outfits for prompt action”.