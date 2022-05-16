Police react as man in Police T-shirt shot dead in Anambra

The Anambra State Police Command has denied social media reports that gunmen killed a police officer on Sunday in Oko, Aguata Local Government Area.

The Command’s Pubic Relations Officer, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, reacted to the development in a statement in Awka.

Ikenga said the police recovered a lifeless body in a Nigeria Police Force T-shirt along Oko Expressway.

The Police PRO said that preliminary information showed that the yet-to-be identified body was not a member of the Nigeria Police Force.

He assured the public that the police had commenced investigation to unravel the identity of the deceased and perpetrators of the murder.

Ikenga promised to make the police findings public once any development is achieved.

NAN reports that a picture and story on social media of the dead body on Sunday said the victim was seen lying down along the road while road users scampered for safety as a result of gunshots.

Quoting eye witnesses, NAN reports that the victim was riding on his motorcycle when he was intercepted along the road by the gunmen and shot dead.

NAN report that Aguata LGA has come under series of attacks after the Anambra State Government declared war on gunmen terrorising the state.