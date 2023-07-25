Police re-arraign system analyst for receiving stolen SUV

828 828

The police have re-arraigned a system analyst, Ojo Olalekan in an Upper Area Court Gwagwalada, FCT for allegedly receiving a stolen Toyota SUV

Olalekan who resides in Lugbe, Abuja is charged with criminal conspiracy, criminal breach of trust and receiving stolen property.

The Prosecution Counsel, Abdullahi Tanko, told the court that the case was starting ‘de Novo’ (anew) as a result of the transfer of the former judge.

Tanko said that Chikezie Ikeotu of Karimo, Abuja reported the matter at the Iddo Police Station on May 12, 2023.

He said that the complainant in June 2021 entrusted his Toyota Sienna vehicle, 2005 model with registration plate No. ABJ 325 JY worth N1.2 million to Michael Amos, now at large.

READ ALSO:

· Police Academy opens online portal for admission + Required qualifications, how to apply

· Lawyers pray court to watch brief in charge against Emefiele

· Egbin Power emerges champion in Saharalympics 5th edition

He said that the vehicle was meant to be used for commercial purposes by Amos but he dishonestly sold the vehicle to the defendant for N900, 000.

The prosecutor said that Amos absconded with the vehicle until it was tracked and found in the possession of the defendant.

He said that during a police investigation, Amos was arrested but eventually, he escaped.

The defendant pleaded not guilty.

The Judge, Malam Abdullahi Abdulkarim, ordered the defendant to continue with the earlier bail granted by a former judge, following an oral application made by the Defence Counsel, Mr Thaddeus Cletus praying the court that the bail granted earlier should continue.

Abdulkarim adjourned the matter until Sept. 14 for hearing.