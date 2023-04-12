Police re-arraign businessman over alleged threat to life

A businessman, Ani Christian, was on Wednesday re-arraigned in an Upper Area Court, Gwagwalada, FCT, for allegedly threatening to kill his neighbour.

Christian who resides in Dukpa Gwagwalada, is charged with three counts of criminal trespass, intimidation and mischief.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Prosecution Counsel, Abdullahi Tanko, told the court that the case was starting ‘de Novo’ (anew) as a result of the transfer of the former judge.

Tanko said that the case was reported at Gwagwalada police station by the complainant, Adaji David on Aug. 4, 2021.

He said that the complainant on the same day went to his plot of land with No. E71 at Dukpa Gwagwalada, Abuja, and found out that the defendant with plot No. E70 had trespassed into his plot.

He said that the defendant erected a fence on the complainant’s plot (E71) and when he questioned him about the fence, he threatened to kill him with an iron rod.

The prosecutor, however, said that the offence contravened the provisions of Sections 342, 396 and 326 of the Penal Code.

The Judge, Malam Abdullahi Abdulkarim, ordered the defendant to continue with the earlier bail granted by a former judge.

Abdulkarim adjourned the matter until May 24 for a hearing.