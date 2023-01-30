Police raid kidnappers’ hideout, arrest six suspects in Nasarawa 

The Police Command in Nasarawa State said it has raided a kidnappers’ hideout at Kiguna village in Lafia, the state capital and arrested six suspects.

The State’s Commissioner of Police Maiyaki Muhammed-Baba, made the disclosure at a news briefing to present the command’s achievements from the beginning of January, Monday in Lafia, the State’s capital.

Muhammed-Baba disclosed on January 12, at about 4:00 a.m., the police operatives attached to Assakio Division, acting based on a tip off, had raided the hideout and arrested four suspects.

“One locally-fabricated AK 47, pistol rifle and live cartridge were recovered from the suspects as exhibits,” he said.

The Police Commissioner also said on January 13, the police operatives from the same division arrested the gang leader of a kidnap syndicate.

He further said that from the beginning of the year till date, the police had arrested 21 other suspects for various offences.

Mohammed-Baba gave the breakdown of the suspects included: 16 robbery suspects 16, two suspected motorcycle snatchers and three suspected cattle thieves.

He listed the exhibits recovered from the suspects as: four vehicles, arms and cattle, among others.

The police boss said that the suspects would be charged to court after the conclusion of investigations.

He, however, said that most of the suspects had confessed to their crimes and were helping the police in their investigation.

Mohammed-Baba attributed the success recorded by the command to the support by members of the public, traditional rulers, other security agencies and the media.

He, therefore, appealed to members of the public to avail the police with credible information that would help.