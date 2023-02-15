Police raid kidnappers’ den, rescue victim in Rivers

The Police Command in Rivers State has recovered a cache of ammunition after raiding a kidnappers’ camp in Ndoki Waterside, Port Harcourt, the capital city.

The Command’s Spokesperson, SP Grace Iringe-Koko, disclosed this in a statement issued in Port Harcourt Wednesday, explaining that police operatives rescued one abducted victim and arrested a suspected kidnapper during the raid.

She said the camp was operated by a five-man kidnap syndicate that specialises in kidnapping and demanding huge ransom from high-profile residents in Rivers.

“Police operatives attached to the C41 intelligence unit raided the kidnappers’ hideout on Saturday at about 3 a.m. following intelligence reports of their activities at Ndoki Waterside area in Port Harcourt.

“Immediately our police team arrived at the kidnappers’ hideout, a gun battle ensued and a key member of the five-man gang terrorising the state was neutralised.

“One suspected member of the kidnap syndicate was arrested at the scene while one kidnapped victim was rescued unhurt,” she said.

Iringe-Koko said the police team recovered one AK-47 rifle with 26 rounds of live ammunition and a revolver with five rounds of live ammunition.

“Efforts are being made to round up all the other fleeing members of the kidnap syndicate with focus on prosecuting them in court,” she added.

In another related development, Iringe-Koko said that police operatives on February 9 at about 9:40 p.m. acting on intelligence dislodged some kidnappers at Okarki New Road in Port Harcourt.

She said although operatives could not arrest any of the fleeing kidnappers during the raid, they however recovered several items after the kidnappers abandoned their vehicle.

“Items recovered include an ash coloured Toyota Corolla car with registration number AGL 540 DV.

“Upon a search of the vehicle, we recovered two AK-47 assault rifles with three magazines; 25 rounds of live ammunition; a First bank staff ID card as well as UBA ATM cards.

“Others are two pieces of one USD note; one piece of 1,000 Euro note; N2,800 and a small jack knife were recovered during the operation,” the command spokesperson said.

She urged residents to remain calm and vigilant, as well as report any suspicious person or criminal activities to the police via the following police emergency numbers: 08098880134; 08032003514. NAN