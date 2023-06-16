Police raid kidnappers’ den, recover four AK47 rifles, six magazines

Operatives of the Zone 2 Police Headquarters in Lagos State have recovered four AK47 rifles and recovered six magazines after raiding a kidnappers’ den in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

This was revealed by the Zonal Police Public Relations Officer, a Superintendent of Police, Hauwa Idris-Adamu.

The spokesperson said that on May 6, 2023 at about 6pm, intelligence was given to the Assistant Inspector General of Police, Ari Mohammed Ali, that a syndicate of kidnappers who have been terrorising Abeokuta and its environs were seen somewhere suspected to be their hideout.

Idris-Adamu said: “A team of detectives from the Zonal Monitoring Unit swung into action and moved to the hideout and on sighting the Police in their hideout at a forest along Ibara Orile Ogun State, the kidnappers engaged the detectives in a gun duel where four kidnappers were neutralized while others escaped with bullet wounds.

“Thereafter, when the hideout was later searched, one unregistered Bajaj Motorcycle, four AK47 rifles, six magazines loaded with 20 live ammunition, and 10 expended ammunition were recovered.

“Further investigation into the incident revealed that members of the syndicate were drawn from different parts of the country while some of them came from the neighboring countries of Niger and Chad respectively.

“However, efforts are on top gear to arrest the other fleeing suspects while the investigation is in progress.”

