The Lagos State Police Command, on Sunday, carried out simultaneous raids on areas believed to be harbouring criminals and hoodlums, across the 14 area commands in the state.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, in a statement issued in Lagos, said that 720 suspects were arrested, with various weapons and substances suspected to be Indian hemp and cocaine.

“In its bid to solidify the security architecture of the state, the Lagos Command re-launched its anti crime strategies to curb crimes and criminality across the state.

“In the swift operations, police operatives arrested 720 suspects with incriminating items, including locally-made guns, cartridges, charms and substances suspected to be Indian hemp and cocaine.

“Also, some items suspected to have been looted from various shopping outlets within the state during the recent #EndSARS violence were found within the suspected criminals,” he said.

Adejobi said that the Commissioner of Police in the state, Hakeem Odumosu, had earlier warned and directed police officers and men to move against lawlessness and criminality in the state.

“Odumosu affirmed the zeal of the command to sustain the operations, even beyond the yuletide season.

“The police chief commended the officers and men of the command for the successful operations, while he urged them to be at alert for more operations across the state,” the police spokesman said.

Adejobi said that Odumosu had also directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of SCID, Panti to commence discreet investigation on the arrested suspects for immediate prosecution.

“Odumosu urged those whose items were looted during the recent #EndSARS violence to come up for claims of their items, with prove of ownership,” Adejobi said.