Police raid black spots in Jigawa, arrest 17 suspects

The Police in Jigawa have arrested 17 suspects in raids of black spots in Dutse, Gumel and Ringim Local Government Areas of the state.

Police spokesperson in the state, ASP Lawan Shiisu, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria on Saturday.

He said the operations were conducted from November 17 to 22, 2021.

Shiisu said the raids were part of efforts to rid the state of criminal elements.

He said: “Suspected black spots were raided in Dutse, Gumel and Ringim between November 17 and November 22, where 17 suspects were arrested.

“Cold patch solution, popularly known as Sholisho, wraps of dried leaves suspected to be Cannabis sativa, Exol tablets and codeine syrup were recovered from them.”

NAN reports that from November 4 to 10, the police arrested 10 suspects in raids on black spots in Taura and Kiyawa Local Government Areas.

In Taura, three suspects, aged between 26 and 37, were arrested.

Two wraps of dried leaves suspected to be cannabis sativa, cold patch solution, 100 liters of local beer, popularly known as Burukutu, and armoured cable were recovered from them.

In the raid at Shuwarin village of Kiyawa Local Government Area on November 10, seven suspects, aged between 11 and 35, were arrested.

Similarly, on October 9, the police said they arrested 14 suspects in Gumel and Kazaure Local Government Areas in a raid and recovered weeds suspected to be cannabis sativa and two unregistered motorcycles.

