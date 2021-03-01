Catalan police have reportedly searched the offices of LaLiga giants Barcelona amid a corruption investigation dubbed Barcagate.

Last year, it was claimed that the club had paid a social media company to plant online criticism of senior players and presidential candidates.

Lionel Messi, Pep Guardiola, Xavi and Gerard Pique were among those allegedly targeted by I3 Ventures in the three-year smear campaign.

Barcelona’s then-president Josep Maria Bartomeu denied the accusations last February.

But eight club members launched an official police complaint, prompting an investigation that has been ongoing for several months.

It is alleged that the approximate £170,000 fee I3 Ventures charged for each of the six contracts were just below the threshold at which the club’s commission are required to sign off spending.

On Monday, Cadena SER reported on police raiding the club offices.

Documents relating to the case were also taken in a search conducted last July.

Official charges against those involved have not been ruled out, for unfair administration and corruption between individuals.

Once the claims emerged in early 2020, former chief Bartomeu admitted to hiring I3 Ventures for social media analysis but insisted the agreement had no link to criticism of Messi and Co.

Claims have also been made that Barcelona paid significantly above the market rate for the service.

An external audit was commissioned by PricewaterhouseCoopers, which found no wrongdoing on the club’s behalf.