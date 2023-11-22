Police quiz deaf, dumb suspect over alleged killing of Ekiti farmer

The Ekiti State Police Command says it has commenced investigation into the circumstances surrounding the alleged killing of a farmer by a deaf and dumb man on the farm of the deceased.

The News Agency of Nigeria learnt that the incident occurred at Ipole Farm Settlement, Agbado Ekiti on Tuesday.

Agbado Ekiti is in Ayekire Local Council Development Area.

It was further learnt that trouble started when the deceased, identified as simply as Sikiru (aka Badoo), accosted the deaf and dumb, known as Sunday Alabi, accusing him of regularly coming to steal produce from his farm.

The suspect was said to have turned violent and pounced on him, leaving him with deep machete cuts on his head “for having the effrontery to challenge him”.

Sources said that Alabi almost chopped off the head of his victim.

It was further learnt that Sikiru’s cry for help attracted other farmers around the vicinity, who overpowered and rounded up Alabi and later handed him over to the police.

The command’s Spokesman, Sunday Abutu, confirmed the dastardly incident, saying that the assailant was in their custody.

Abutu, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, also said that investigation had also begun into the incident.