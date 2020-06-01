The Lagos State Police Command has commenced disciplinary procedures against two indicted Officers indicted in the killing of a teenager, Tina Ezekwe.

The spokesman of the Command, Bala Elkana, revealed this in a statement on Monday.

The indicted Officers, Assistant Superintendent of Police Theophilus Otobo and Inspector Oguntoba Olamigoke, allegedly fired shots at Iyana Oworo area of the state, leading to the death of Ezekwe, who was standing by.

Another person who sustained injury from the gunshots, is receiving treatment in a Lagos hospital.

The Commissioner, Lagos State Police Command, Hakeem Odumosu, ordered an in-depth investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of Ezekwe.

Investigations so far revealed that the conduct of Otobo and Olamigoke fell short of professional standards, Elkana said.

He said: “In view of the above, the Command has commenced forthwith, internal disciplinary proceedings against the two officers.

“While the ASP has been served an Official Query in line with the provisions of the Public Service Rules, Inspector Oguntoba Olamigoke is undergoing an Orderly-Room trial (in-house ‘court’ trial) at the State Command Provost Office.

“The ASP will be appearing before the Force Disciplinary Board sitting in Abuja and their recommended punishments will be forwarded to the Police Service Commission for approval.”

Odumosu assured that as soon as the internal disciplinary proceedings have been duly exhausted and culpability of the indicted officers established, they will be arraigned in a court of competent jurisdiction for prosecution.