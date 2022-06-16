Police provide correct narrative on naked couple in VGC + Video

The Lagos State Police Command has given what it termed the correct narrative on the naked couple found walking around Victoria Garden City, Victoria Island, Lagos State.

Recall that there had been reports that the lady, said to be an American, came in the country just days before the incident.

The report also had it that the man in question was a Yahoo Boy who brought the lady into the country to be used for ritual purpose.

But the spokesman of the Lagos State Police Command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, said none of the narratives was right.

Hundeyin, writing on Instagram, said: “False narrative! The woman is German. She has been living with her husband in that same house since February 2019. They had a misunderstanding yesterday which necessitated neighbors intervening. The Police arrived on time and took her to the station.

“She declined to be taken to the German embassy. She insisted on going back home with her husband. The husband too very willingly made up with her. They are happily back home. Note: I deliberately left out the names to give them their privacy.”