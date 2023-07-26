Police prosecute 500 phone snatchers

828 828

The Police Command in Kano State have arrested and prosecuted over 500 phone snatchers in different parts of the State, who are tagged as armed robbers.

The Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Gumel, told newsmen on Wednesday in Kano that phone snatchers in the state are being treated as armed robbers.

Gumel spoke while receiving the leadership of the state Correspondents’ Chapel, Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), who paid him a courtesy visit in his office.

According to him, the new treatment being given to phone-snatchers has drastically reduced the menace of snatching phones of residents, which hitherto became prevalent in the ancient commercial city.

“We have succeeded in reducing the menace of cell phone armed robbery in the state.

“As I speak to you, over 500 cell phone armed robbers have been prosecuted and are currently serving their jail terms at various facility centres within the state,” he said.

The police chief explained that out of 16 hoodlums (yan daba) invited for dialogue by his office, nine who submitted themselves have also promised to provide their followers.

“Another issue we are facing is that of ‘yan daba’. We identified 16 of them and invited them for dialogue. Nine has responded. In fact, they came by themselves.

“They have pleaded for amnesty. They have also mentioned their foot soldiers, and promised to provide them with surrender.

“We are also waiting to receive the remaining ones,” he said.

Gumel further stated that his visit to the Dala Hills as part of activities to comb criminal hideouts has yielded positive results.

According to him, government officials, including lawmakers, who accompanied the police to the Dala Hills operations have promised to build a special police station on top of the Hills, equipped with modern technological gadgets.

He said when this is done, criminals will no longer see Dala Hills which is one of the famous tourist attractions in Kano, as a hideout.

Gumel said part of the secrets of his success in policing the state is constant collaboration with sister-security agencies.

“I am very glad to receive you. I am very happy the way you address the kind of commitment the Command is showing to secure the state.

“The reward of good work is more work. Whenever somebody says you are good, he is telling you to do more.

“I always tell my officers and men to learn from other places. There is always a need for you to benchmark how other police officers or security agents are doing their work.

“I believe in collaborative policing, bringing all trained law enforcement agencies together – exchange your mandate, and get the required results,” said the police boss.

He said the command is also working closely with Magistrates and Judges in the state to ensure smooth justice delivery.

“Police is the gate of law enforcement agencies. The decision-making body is the court. So we are working closely with them to ensure smooth and fair justice delivery.”

Earlier, the new Chairman of Kano State Correspondents’ Chapel, Alhaji Aminu Garko, commended the police chief for the proactive measures he adopted in policing the state.

Also Read:

“We appreciate the strategies you are adopting in the fight against crime and criminal activities.

“The efforts of the Command have been noted in the areas of crime fighting, phone snatching and maintenance of peace and order in the state.

“We also commend the Command for providing a level playing ground for all political parties during the last general election.

“We urge you to keep it up. We are also happy that you are one of the Commissioners of police that have been promoting cordial relationships with the media. You have our support in all the good work you are doing,” Garko said.