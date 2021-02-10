The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, on Tuesday said 141,391 officers and men of the Nigeria Police were promoted from January 2019 to date.

Adamu stated this in Abuja at the decoration of newly promoted senior officers, explaining that the promotion was across all ranks, consisting of 41,480 officers and 99,911 Inspectors and Rank and File.

Adamu said the promotion and decoration of personnel was in recognition of hardwork, unblemished service records and invaluable experiences of the benefiting officers.

He said: “No organisation can advance beyond the competence of its strategic leaders, neither can any organisational goals and plans be attained without a crop of highly committed personnel to drive the implementation process.

“This assertion is even more critical for a law enforcement agency that is as strategic to internal security of the nation as the Nigeria Police.

“This is because the increasing complexity of crime and the challenges of policing a nation as diverse as ours require quality police managers.

“The managers must have the requisite professional knowledge, experience and competence to effectively provide leadership.

“It is in recognition of this fact that I have been collaborating with the Police Service Commission in ensuring that appropriate processes are emplaced to identify and promptly elevate deserving officers for promotion.”

He said the idea was a strategic management approach targeted at motivating the Police workforce in committing to the duty of addressing current and emerging internal security challenges.

Adamu called on the newly promoted senior officers to deploy their wealth of experience toward the attainment of the mandate of the Nigeria Police.

He said: “Let me remind you that to whom much is given, much more shall be expected.

“The Police leadership demands of you, higher sense of commitment to duty.

“The nation expects of you, an exceptional display of loyalty, courage and professional competence, needed to move the Nigeria Police and the country to the next level in internal security.”

The I-G commended the Police Service Commission for supporting the Nigeria Police in its reform agenda.