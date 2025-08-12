Police promote 159 officers to ASP rank in Oyo

The Oyo State Police Command has promoted 159 Inspectors to the rank of Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), in honour of their dedication to duty and exemplary performance.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, CSP Adewale Osifeso disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen on Tuesday in Ibadan.

Osifeso stated that the promotion underscored Inspector General of Police Kayode Egbetokun’s commitment to recognising exceptional performance and dedication among officers.

According to him, Oyo State Commissioner of Police, Femi Haruna praised the officers’ remarkable courage, professional excellence, and dedication to duty during the decoration ceremony.

The CP highlighted the significance of an organised reward system within the police force, which aims to motivate officers to consistently pursue excellence in their service to the community.

“The promotion you have received today signifies not only the recognition of your hard work and commitment but also serves as a reminder to uphold these values in your ongoing career as law enforcement officers,” the CP said.

He urged them to continue to maintain the highest levels of professionalism and integrity as they take on their new roles.

Osifeso said that the decorated officers thanked the Commissioner of Police for the recognition and reaffirmed their dedication to duty and upholding the force’s principles.

According to him, the command remains resolute in its commitment to promoting professionalism, rewarding exemplary performance, and celebrating the accomplishment of its personnel.

He said that, doing so would enhance public trust and safety within the community.

Some of the officers promoted include ASP Eriarehmhien Ayishat, ASP Coker Bunmi, and ASP Tina Osuoza.

