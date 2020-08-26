Police in Jamaica have launched a probe into Usain Bolt’s party, as confirmed by the nation’s Prime Minister, Andrew Holness.

“These matters are all being thoroughly investigated and the police will give a report on these matters in near future,” Holness said.

Bolt was seen dancing with fellow revellers at the party as well as washing his hands and face with champagne.

Bolt tested positive for coronavirus less than a week after his controversial birthday party, which is now under investigation from the police.

The eight-time Olympic gold medallist was thrown a surprise celebratory bash in his native Jamaica last Friday, in honour of his 34th birthday.

There is currently a rule in place in Jamaica which prohibits more than 20 people gathering at one time.

Bolt’s party appeared to exceed that number while guests failed to adhere to social distancing guidelines or wear face masks.

Following the celebration, which was arranged by Bolt’s girlfriend, Kasi Bennett, the former sprint athlete revealed he had taken a coronavirus test before isolating.

“I did a test on Saturday, because I have work,” Bolt said. “I’m trying to be responsible, so I’m gonna stay in and stay here for my friends.”

But his efforts to avoid COVID-19 were to no avail after his agent, Ricky Simms, revealed he had returned a positive result.