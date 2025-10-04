Police probe officers’ misconduct, Ikorodu accident

The Lagos State Police Command has begun investigations into viral videos showing officers tear-gassing students in Alakuko and an accident in Ikorodu injuring two people.

The command confirmed the probe in a statement it made available to the public through its official X handle: @LagosPoliceNG, on Friday.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Jimoh Olohundare, directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police, State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) to conduct a thorough probe into both incidents.

Olohundare condemned the unprofessional conduct seen in the Alakuko video, stressing that misuse of power and overzealousness by officers would not be tolerated.

He urged representatives of the victims in the Ikorodu accident to come forward with information to establish the facts and ensure justice.

The command assured the public that due process would be followed and any officer found culpable would face disciplinary action.

The police reaffirmed their commitment to accountability and professionalism, urging residents to remain calm as investigations progress.