Police probe mysterious death of Bauchi lady

The police in Bauchi State have begun an investigation into the mysterious death of a 24-year-old lady, Fatima Mohammed, in the Yelwa area of the metropolis.

The spokesperson of the Bauchi State Police Command, Ahmed Wakil, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday.

Wakil said: “Fatima, daughter of Salihu Mohammed Chimo, 62, of the Federal Polytechnic Staff Quarters, Bauchi, went missing on September 24, 2025, after she was sent to buy groceries at Birshin Fulani.

“On September 29, at about 12:30pm, the Command received a distress call from the Village Head of Birshin Fulani, reporting the discovery of a decomposing female body in a maize farm near the staff quarters.”

Wakil said operatives of the command visited the scene and identified the body of the missing lady, adding that the deceased’s bag and groceries were found beside her.

He said the corpse was referred to the Federal Polytechnic clinic, where a medical practitioner confirmed her dead, and the corps released to the family for burial,

The spokesman said the Commissioner of Police, CP Sani-Omolori Aliyu, has set up a special homicide team to investigate the case.