Police probe killing of Katsina varsity student by CJTF operative

The Katsina State Police Command has commenced investigation into the circumstances surrounding a shooting by a Civilian Joint Task Force member that led to the death of a 400-level student at the Federal University, Dutsinma.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Abubakar Sadiq, disclosed this in a statement on Monday.

Sadiq said, “The Katsina Police Command has commenced an investigation into a shooting incident involving a member of the Civilian Joint Task Force (JTF). The incident resulted in the injury of an okada rider and the death of a 400-level student of the Federal University Dutsinma.

“Preliminary reports indicate that on February 23rd, 2025, at approximately 11:26 a.m., a commercial motorcycle rider carrying a passenger, Sa’idu Abdulkadir, was stopped by CJTF members in a Hilux vehicle. One of the JTF members opened fire, injuring both victims.

Also Read:

“Detectives quickly arrived at the scene and took the victims to Dutsinma General Hospital. Sa’idu was later referred to the Orthopedic Hospital in Katsina, where he was confirmed dead on arrival.

“The Command is deeply concerned about the incident and is committed to ensuring justice is served.

“We are working closely with the school management and other stakeholders to identify and arrest the suspects. Further developments will be communicated in due course.”

Post Views: 11