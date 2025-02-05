Police probe gruesome killing of father, son in Rivers

The Rivers State Police Command has launched an investigation into the brutal murder of a father and son at their family residence in Igwuruta-Ali community of the state.

According to reports, the victim, identified as Timothy, 59, Chief Security Officer of Adokiye Amieseimeka International Stadium, Omagwa, was killed alongside his son by suspected assassins.

The command’s spokesperson, Grace Iringe-Koko, confirmed this development in a statement issued on Wednesday.

According to Iringe-Koko, the incident was reported by the deceased’s daughter to the Igwuruta Division in Ikwerre Local Government Area of the state.

“She informed officers that four unknown gunmen ambushed her father and brother, shooting them multiple times in the head before fleeing the scene,” Iringe-Koko said.

Upon receipt of the report, Iringe-Koko said officers were mobilised to the scene and they recovered three expended AK-47 cartridges.

“The victims were rushed to the hospital but, unfortunately, they succumbed to their injuries and were confirmed dead by the doctor on duty,” she noted.

The PPRO said that the Commissioner of Police, CP Olugbenga Adepoju, had ordered a manhunt for the perpetrators, directing officers to ensure they were apprehended and brought to justice.

In a separate development, Iringe-Koko disclosed the arrest of a two-man syndicate specialised in the theft of solar panel streetlights and manhole covers in the state.

According to her, the suspects were reportedly caught while attempting to steal NDDC-installed streetlights along Danjuma Drive, off Trans-Amadi Industrial Layout in Port Harcourt.

“The suspects, Shaibu Yusuf, 30, and Ibrahim Abubakar, 28, are residents of Okuru scrap dump in Abuloma community in Port Harcourt,” Iringe-Koko stated.

Items seized by the police operatives included solar light poles, solar light panels, bolts and nuts for the panels, and a knife.

“The suspects have confessed to being part of a syndicate responsible for vandalising and stealing streetlights and manhole covers in the state,” she added.

Iringe-Koko confirmed that the suspects would be charged to court, while efforts are ongoing to apprehend other fleeing members of the syndicate.

