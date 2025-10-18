Police probe discovery of female corpse in Yobe

The Yobe State Police Command says it has commenced an investigation into the discovery of a female corpse near the Federal University, Gashua.

SP Dungus Abdulkarim, Police Public Relations Officer, stated this on Saturday while addressing newsmen in Damaturu.

He said the incident was reported to the police on Friday by one Yusuf Sarkin Baka, a resident of Sabon Daula Ward in Bade Local Government Area.

Abdulkarim said the lifeless body, identified as a 45-year-old Falmata Abubakar of Abasha, Sarkin Hausawa Ward, Gashua, was discovered near the fence of the university, dressed in a black hijab.

He said police operatives from the Gashua Division visited the scene and evacuated the body to the Specialist Hospital, Gashua, where she was confirmed dead by a medical doctor.

According to him, preliminary investigations revealed that the deceased was transported in a vehicle and dumped at the location, about two kilometres from her residence.

He said the corpse was later released to her family for burial after an autopsy was conducted in line with Islamic rites.

“The Commissioner of Police, Emmanuel Ado, has assured members of the public of a thorough and professional investigation aimed at uncovering the circumstances surrounding the incident,” he said.

Abdulkarim said the commissioner also called for calm and urged the residents to assist the police with useful information that could aid the investigation.

The police spokesperson reiterated the command’s commitment to safeguarding lives and property as well as maintaining peace across the state.