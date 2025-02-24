Police probe discovery of 30 bodies in Abia community

The Abia State Police Command has begun investigation into the alleged discovery of 30 bodies suspected to be victims of ritual killings in the Imo River, Oriendu autonomous community, Umuahia North Local Government Area of the state.

The move followed an alarm raised by the traditional ruler of the community, HRH Eze Philip Ajomuiwe, who reported that over 30 bodies had been dumped into the river between 2024 and February 2025.

Reacting to news of the discovery on Monday, Abia State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Maureen Chilaka, confirmed that the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Ohuhu Police Division had begun investigating the incident.

She stated that the community shares a boundary with Imo State, and the police are collaborating with local vigilantes to uncover those responsible for the heinous act.

“Although there has been no official complaint to the police regarding this matter, the Command has initiated an investigation based on inquiries from Vanguard,” Chilaka said.

She assured that those responsible would be brought to justice.

During a press briefing at his palace over the weekend, Eze Ajomuiwe revealed that the bodies, mostly young women, were found naked and mutilated, with some missing their private parts.

Ajomiwe, who spoke on Sunday, said: “The bodies, like the recent one, are either completely naked and without their private parts or in a bag.

“There have also been cases of two decomposing bodies seen beside the NNPC pipeline.

“The victims are mostly young girls.

“The ritualists from Imo usually come at night to dump the bodies of their victims inside the Imo River.

“And in the morning, we wake to see them.”

Ajomiwe, who said no arrest has been made since last year, revealed that he had reported the matter to the government and security agencies, including the Department of State Services.

He said: “We have even reported to the DSS, and they came here and held a meeting with us.

“We need the government’s intervention to apprehend those behind this atrocity.”

The traditional ruler said efforts by the community’s vigilante group to arrest the suspects had failed because it was not as equipped as the suspects, adding: “So, we’re appealing to the state government to empower the vigilante group with the necessary logistics and the wherewithal to enable it to match the suspects.”

