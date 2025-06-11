Police probe death of suspected drug dealer in Ondo, arraign 9 cult members over killings

The Ondo State Police Command says it has begun investigation into circumstances that surround the death of a suspected drug dealer, Bode Akinsiku, in Ondo town.

According to reports, a rival cult group gunned down Akinsiku at about 6:15 am at a popular joint located in Loro Street, Odosida area in the community.

An eyewitness reports that the victim arrived at the joint at an early hour of the fateful day, discussing with some people.

The eyewitness said that he was shot at close range by his assailants, who met with him at the joint.

Police detectives from the Enuowa Divisional Police Station, who later arrived at the scene, evacuated the body to the morgue of Ondo State Specialist Hospital.

Confirming the incident, the state police spokesperson, Ayanlade Olayinka, described it as a cult related killing which has been rampant in the area.

Ayanlade said efforts are ongoing to apprehend those behind the killing.

He urged the citizens to be law-abiding and report any information which could lead to the arrest of the perpetrators to the police.

Meanwhile, in related development, nine suspects have been arrested by police detectives over their alleged involvement in the cult related killings in Ondo town.

They were arraigned before an Akure Magistrate’s Court for murder and cultism.

They include Ayomide Akinrinmade,23; Olarewaju Adejuwon,31; Kunle Johnson,29; Sodiq Ibrahim, 25; Franklin Akinrinsola, 29; Sunkanmi Adebusoye,30; Ayoola Fadayomi, 45; Eric Akingbesote,31 and 29-year-old Akin Alomoloyin.

The police arraigned them on six counts of charges bordering on conspiracy, cultism, murder, illegal possession of arms and breach of peace.

Recall that five persons were gruesomely killed in a cult clash in Ondo city, Ondo West local government area, last month

The Police Prosecutor, Taiwo Oniyere, informed the court that the defendants and others at large committed the offences at different places between May 25 and 31, 2025, in Ondo town.

Oniyere told the court that the suspects engaged and paraded themselves as members of the Aiye and Ave secret cults.

According to him, the defendants killed the following persons: Ayodele Fagbemigun, 25, Sunday Adeyemi, 32 and three other persons as a result of their cult supremacy battle.

The prosecutor further said the 6th defendant, Adebusoye, had in his possession a locally made gun and ammunition without a valid licence.

In addition, the defendants were alleged to have conducted themselves in a manner that could have caused a breach of peace, by attacking and killing a rival cult group, causing fear to the residents of the area.

He said the offences contravene Sections 516, 319, 249(D)and 430 of the Criminal Law of Ondo State, 2006, as well as Section 1(1) and (2) of the Secret Cults and Similar Activities (Prohibition) Laws of Ondo State, 2006.

While their pleas were not taken, the police prosecutor urged the court to remand the suspects at the Olokuta Correctional Centre pending advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Defence Counsel, led by Femi Adetoye, begged the court for an adjournment to allow the defendants to file a counter-affidavit.

Ruling, Magistrate Jaiyeola Ogungade, ordered the remand of the suspects in police custody and adjourned the case to June 20 for the application and ruling.

