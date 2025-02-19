Police probe death of newlywed in custody, arrest officer, complainant

The Lagos State Police Command, on Wednesday said it has commenced an investigation into the alleged torture and death of a newlywed man, Abdulmujid Oduga, while in police custody at Ikota Police Post in the Ajah area of the state.

The command’s spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, while providing an update on the incident in a statement, confirmed the arrest of the Investigating Police Officer and the complainant.

Hundeyin also noted that an autopsy would be carried out to determine the cause of Oduga’s death and to be followed by necessary actions.

“Investigations have since commenced. The Investigating Police Officer and the complainant are currently in custody at the State Criminal Investigation Department, Yaba.

“Meanwhile, an autopsy is about being carried out to determine the cause of death, after which further necessary actions will follow.

“Members of the public are assured that a thorough investigation will be carried out and any person(s) found culpable will be dealt with in accordance with the law,” the statement read.

It was learnt that the deceased allegedly had a misunderstanding with his female neighbour, which led to his arrest on Tuesday, February 11 and detention at the police post.

An X user @Omoiyacele, who raised the alarm in a post on Monday alleged that Oduga, after the arrest, was subjected to severe torture during his detention, resulting in his death.

The X user, while describing the late Oduga as his cousin, stated that the police thereafter dumped his corpse at a morgue in the Epe area of the state.

While he disclosed that the deceased got married four months ago, he also urged the police authorities to probe the cause of his death.

He wrote, “My cousin, Late Abdulmujid Igbamitayo Oduga, was murdered by @PoliceNG just because of a mere misunderstanding between him and his neighbour.

“He died at the Ikota Police Post under Ajiwe Police Station located at Ajah under the IOP Azeezat. The corpse was deposited at Epe.

“We urge the Nigeria Police to help our family look into this matter for a clear and true picture of the matter for us to know the particular person that killed our beloved son who just did wedding not up to four months ago.”

In a separate post on X.com, another relative, @Cherub, demanded justice for the deceased.

“A brother was murdered at Ikota police post, Lagos State in collaboration with Ajah police station.

“This can’t continue in our nation and all keep quiet like it’s the norm. We want justice,” she wrote.

The sibling also accused the police of not allowing the deceased to contact his family while in custody.

The sibling wrote, “They killed my brother, a whole breadwinner just like that. They arrested and locked him up for a normal misunderstanding between two neighbours, without giving him access to contact his family and friends and he was tortured till he gave up in the police cell.

“All I want right now is justice. They can’t just kill my brother and get away with it. Nigerians please help me out, he was detained without any offence.

“They came to arrest him at home healthy and telling us now he’s dead just like that.”

