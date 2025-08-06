Police probe death of man killed by gunshot inside church

The Akwa Ibom State Police Command said it has begun investigation into the suspected murder of a 45-year-old man, Mr. Udeme Sunday Uko, found dead while sleeping with his family inside a church in Ukanafun Local Government Area of the state

The command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Timfon John, disclosed this in a statement in Uyo on Tuesday night.

According to the PPRO, the preliminary report indicated that the incident occurred on Tuesday, August 5, 2025, at approximately 12:10 a.m., when the victim, his wife, and children were sleeping at a Church in Ikot Oku Usung village

It was learnt that a gunshot was heard in the church, and later, Mr. Uko was discovered to have been shot on his head, suggesting either a suicide or an attack from enemies.

The statement reads, “Akwa Ibom State Police command has launched a full-scale investigation into the suspected murder of a 45-year-old man, Mr. Udeme Sunday Uko, who was found in a pool of blood while sleeping with his family inside a church in Ukanafun Local Government Area.

"According to a preliminary report, the incident occurred on Tuesday, August 5, 2025, at approximately 12:10 a.m.

"The victim, his wife, and children were sleeping at a Church in Ikot Oku Usung village when a gunshot was heard in the church, and later Mr. Uko was discovered to have been shot on his head, suggesting either a suicide or an attack from enemies, the investigation will soon reveal.

“The Command was alerted to the incident by concerned citizens who received the report from the victim’s wife.

“Upon receiving the information, a team of police officers was immediately dispatched to the scene of the crime. During the visit, a locally made pistol was recovered as an exhibit.

“The corpse of the deceased has since been deposited at the Mortuary for preservation and autopsy.”

The command further noted that the investigation is ongoing, and further developments will be communicated to the public as they arise.

It also assured the public that all necessary resources will be deployed to ensure the perpetrators are brought to justice.

