Police probe death of Akwa Ibom makeup artist

The Akwa Ibom State Police Command say it have begun an investigation into the gruesome death of a makeup artist, Emrich Effanga, who was allegedly killed by her boyfriend, one Ndifreke

Spokesperson of Akwa Ibom Police Command, DSP Timfon John, disclosed this to journalists in Uyo on Monday.

According to John, the Commissioner of Police Baba Azare had ordered an investigation into the incident.

“Information at our disposal has it that the matter has been reported to us and an investigation is ongoing at the moment. Further developments will be communicated to you,” the spokesperson said.

