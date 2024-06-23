Police probe alleged killing of Inspector by Naval officers

The Lagos State Police Command says it has begun investigation into the alleged killing of a police Inspector by some Naval officers at Okokomaiko area of Ojo.

The command’s spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria on Sunday.

Hundeyin said that a report on the incident was received at the Okokomaiko police station around 4.30pm on Saturday from some members of the public.

He said the report revealed that some policemen, who were on routine patrol along Igbo-Elerin, tried to impound a motorcycle riding against traffic at the Beno filling station.

The spokesperson said that two men on the motorcycle in mufti, who claimed to be Naval officers, resisted arrest and attacked the policemen.

Also Read:

“Other Naval personnel in uniform arrived at the scene and supported their colleagues in the attack.

“It was when one Inspector (name not given) slumped and was unconscious, that the Naval personnel escaped from the scene.

“The inspector was rescued and rushed to an hospital in the area, where he was confirmed dead.

“The body has been deposited at the Idi-Araba Mortuary, Yaba, for autopsy, while investigation is ongoing,” he said.