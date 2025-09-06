Police plan autopsy on remains of man shot at Otu’s residence

The Cross River State Police Command says an autopsy will be conducted on the remains of the late Moses Mba, a 22-year old man recently shot by a policeman attached to the residence of Gov. Bassey Otu.

The Commissioner of Police, Rashid Afegbua, made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Calabar on Saturday.

Afegbua said that the autopsy was to ascertain the cause of the death, saying, “yes, shooting may be involved, but we need to know what caused the death”

“We have concluded plans to carry out an autopsy, we need to ascertain if he really died of gun shot injury. The outcome will be made public,” he stated.

It would be recalled that Mba was reportedly shot in the leg on August 1, by a policeman attached to Otu’s residence.

Speaking to newsmen, the deceased’s mother, Victoria Mba said that her son was shot when he visited the governor’s residence and insisted to see him.

She said that her son died on August 9 at the Naval Reference Hospital, Calabar following the injuries he sustained from the gun shot.

“He was beaten, shot, and left on his own right in front of the governor’s residence. It was an official of the Red Cross Society that rushed him to the hospital.

“Before his death, he told me and my husband that he only requested to see the governor, and that he had a message for him from God.

“We are calling for justice to be done, nobody has the right to take the life of another person, so justice should be done on this matter,” she said.

In his reaction, the Commissioner for information, Erasmus Ekpang, said that the late Mba was not mentally balanced.

“Let it be also known that the place the boy visited is not the governor’s current residence,” he said.

