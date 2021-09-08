Police parade suspects, recover ammunitions in Ebonyi

The Ebonyi State Police Command has paraded scores of suspects arrested for different offences, while also displaying different weapons recovered from them.

The suspects were paraded during a press conference in Abakaliki by the Commissioner of Police, Aliyu Garba,

The Command was said to have recovered over 100 different ammunitions, which were also on display.

Garba said the operations covered from August to date, adding that the police also rescued four abducted victims within the same period.

He said: “On August 19, at about 2000hrs, Operatives of ‘Operation Restore Peace’ deployed to Ikwo Division while on routine patrol duties intercepted four suspects in front of Ikwo Local Government Area Headquarters.

“The suspects were on motorcycles, upon searching them, the following exhibits were recovered – One AK-49 rifle with one live ammunition.

“The suspects made useful statements to the Police which led to the recovery of another one AK-47 rifle with 1,000 live ammunitions.

“Also on August 11, the Police operatives attached to Ikwo Division, Ikwo LGA arrested seven suspects in the area.

“The items recovered from the suspects included one G3 rifle with two live ammunitions; one locally-made Beretta pistol, six cutlasses and one short iron rod.”

Garba also said that on August 24, the police arrested suspected specialists in manufacturing, fabricating and sale of locally-made firearms: AK-47, AK-49 and pistols of different kinds.

He added: “Upon search of their houses and premises, items recovered included one AK-47 rifle, two Pump actions and one Makarov English pistol.

“Others were three empty original magazines, five locally-made pistols, 80 rounds of AK-47 live ammunition, one fabricated AK-47 rifle, among others.”

Garba commended the efforts of the officers and men of the command, urging them to continue ensuring that sanity and peace are maintained in the state.

He also appreciated the collaborative efforts of other security agencies, including the Military, Department of State Services, personnel of Ebube-Agu Security outfits and non-state actors.